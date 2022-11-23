Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,951,000 after acquiring an additional 609,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,399,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after buying an additional 94,987 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after buying an additional 215,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 158,253 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

