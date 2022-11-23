Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.81

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $13.99. Limoneira shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 23,207 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Limoneira Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.61 million, a P/E ratio of -76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

