Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.81

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.81 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 45.97 ($0.54). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 45.57 ($0.54), with a volume of 57,509,467 shares traded.

LLOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.65) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.69) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($0.98) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.52) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64.33 ($0.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.81.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 281,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($160,031.22).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

