Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,508 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,424 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,660 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $1,169,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

