M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

M Winkworth Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,142.86. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.16 ($2.53). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.68.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

