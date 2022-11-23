Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 13,072 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

