Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,144 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Match Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

