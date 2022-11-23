Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,813 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE POST opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.77.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

