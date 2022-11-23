Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.