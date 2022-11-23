Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 78.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,872 shares of company stock valued at $53,802,046. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $320.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.33 and a 200 day moving average of $247.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

