Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 497,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 266,965 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.