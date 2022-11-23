Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.76 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.24.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.