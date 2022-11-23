Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 16,384 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

