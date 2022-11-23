Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 471 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Shares of PWR stock opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $151.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

