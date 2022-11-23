Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Huntsman by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

