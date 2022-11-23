Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 211,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.