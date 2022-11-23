Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

