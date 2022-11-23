Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

BKI stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

