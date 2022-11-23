Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 835,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 637,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE ELAN opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

