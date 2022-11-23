Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

