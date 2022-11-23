Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $629.36 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.40.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.