Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.34 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $211,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 41.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $1,103,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

