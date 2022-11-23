Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lennar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.