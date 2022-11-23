Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Shares of ETSY opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

