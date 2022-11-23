Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $110.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

