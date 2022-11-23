Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,351 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,067 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,099,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 110,157 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.