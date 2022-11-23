Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.72 Million Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

NVMI opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

