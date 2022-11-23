Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.78 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in DaVita by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

