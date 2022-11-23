Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.87 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,661 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILA opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

