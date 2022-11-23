Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.87 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy stock opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

