Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

