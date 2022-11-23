Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

