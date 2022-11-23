Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

WDC opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.