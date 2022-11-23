Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 162,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

