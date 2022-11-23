Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 10,489 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,518,698.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,518,698.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $4,358,684.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,487 shares of company stock valued at $69,219,328 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

