Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 33,592 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

