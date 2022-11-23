Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,530 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,120 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,514,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,131,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 300,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.