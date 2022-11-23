Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 37,222 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

