Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 9,783 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,594 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. XN LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $63,628,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Argus cut their price objective on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.03.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

