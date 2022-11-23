Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

