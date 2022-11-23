Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after acquiring an additional 122,124 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 126,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SII opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

