Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $415.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

