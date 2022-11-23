Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 305.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,560 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 125.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

