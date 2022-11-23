Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,432 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 890,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 648.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 544,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 471,751 shares during the period.

DB opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

