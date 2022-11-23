Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Lucid Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lucid Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Lucid Group by 631.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Lucid Group stock opened at 10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 9.98 and a 1-year high of 56.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Group (LCID)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.