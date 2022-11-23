Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

