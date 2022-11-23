Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after buying an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

