Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,578 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 415,000 shares of company stock worth $6,984,140 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $790.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

