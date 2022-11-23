Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 23,205 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 29.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 30.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 29.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.