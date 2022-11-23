Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 238 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

